HollyFrontier (HFC -4.9% ) discloses plans to nearly double its capital spending in 2021 to $1.05B-$1.15B, up from $475M-$550M expected for 2020.

Including its Holly Energy Partners (HEP -3% ) unit, the company expects to spend $1.09B-$1.21B next year.

The refiner's plans include a big investment jump in its renewables business to $500M-$530M next year, compared with $130M-$145M in 2020.

HollyFrontier was one of a handful of refiners earlier this year to announce a move toward renewable diesel, as the pandemic has dented demand for traditional fuels such as gasoline and diesel.

Earlier this year, HollyFrontier converted a 52K bbl/day refinery in Wyoming into a renewable diesel plant and said it planned to spend $650M-$750M over the next 18 months to expand its renewables portfolio.

Refiners are trading mostly lower today, including PSX -3.6% , VLO -2.9% , MPC -2.8% .

