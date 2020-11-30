Veeva Systems Q3 2021 Earnings Preview

  • Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $361.86M (+28.8% Y/Y).
  • Operating income guidance of $138-140M.
  • Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.