Veeva Systems Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2020 5:35 PM ETVeeva Systems Inc. (VEEV)VEEVBy: SA News Team
- Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.68 (+13.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $361.86M (+28.8% Y/Y).
- Operating income guidance of $138-140M.
- Over the last 2 years, VEEV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 21 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 0 downward.