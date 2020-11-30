Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck upgrades large-cap banks and consumer finance to Attractive from In-Line as COVID-19 vaccine distribution "provides a high degree of certainty that this recession will end in 2021."

She sees that driving up long-end interest rates, accelerating loan growth, pushing down unemployment, and allowing banks to resume stock buybacks.

Less economic uncertainty should also trigger reserve releases starting in H2 2021.

"All of these drivers power a very strong earnings outlook," Graseck writes; Morgan Stanley analysts raise 2023E EPS for the sector 8% with median 26% EPS CAGR 2023E/2020E.

Top large-cap bank picks are Regions Financial (RF +0.0% ), Wells Fargo (WFC -2.7% ), Citigroup (C -1.9% ) and State Street (STT -0.2% ).

For consumer finance, her top picks are Synchrony Financial (SYF -0.0% ), Alliance Data Systems (ADS -0.7% ), Ally Financial (ALLY -1.4% ), Capital One (COF -0.9% ), and American Express (AXP -0.8% ).

In the past year, S&P 500 Banks Index (orange line) and S&P 1500 Composite Consumer Finance Index (purple) underperform the S&P 500 Index, though the deficit is narrowing:

The next catalysts up for banks are results from the Fed's bank capital stress test. The analysts expect trust banks will be allowed to resume buybacks due to their relatively low credit exposure with the rest of the group allowed to resume buybacks with the release of the June 2021 capital stress test.

The biggest risk to Morgan Stanley's bullish call is that vaccine distribution will take more than nine months it's anticipating from March to December for 80% of the population.

See how RF, WFC, C, and STT compare on Quant factor grades:

SA contributor Stone Fox Capital sees plenty more upside for Wells Fargo and sees Warren Buffett's exit as a mistake.