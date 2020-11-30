NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-33.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.31B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Expected adjusted gross margin of 66.6% and adj. operating margin of 16.2%.

Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 2 downward.