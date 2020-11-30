The European Medicines Agency (EMA) accepts for review Mirum Pharmaceuticals' (MIRM +5.0% ) marketing application seeking approval of maralixibat for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis type 2 (PFIC2), a rare inherited progressive liver disorder in which liver cells are less able to secrete bile. The buildup of the digestive fluid in liver cells typically leads to organ failure. An opinion from the advisory group CHMP should be announced in 2021.

The company has initiated a rolling application in the U.S., expected to be completed next quarter.

It has also launched an Expanded Access Program enabling access to maralixibat for eligible patients with Alagille syndrome, another inherited liver disorder caused by bile duct dysfunction.

Maralixibat is an orally available inhibitor of a protein called the apical sodium-dependent bile acid transporter which increases the amount of bile acid excreted in the feces thereby lowering bile acid levels in the body.