JPMorgan sticks with an Overweight rating on Nikola (NKLA -24.4% ) after digesting the GM news from earlier in the day.

Analyst Paul Coster: "NKLA is on the hook for some capital costs to ramp up the Hydrotec production, and GM may be committing R&D. We think this is a positive outcome for NKLA over the medium to longer term, since the company can now focus on the core Class 8 truck initiative and avoid the distraction and capex associated with the Badger pickup, but GM’s commitment seems much more modest, which might weigh on investor sentiment regarding NKLA stock in the short term, just as we approach the 161 million lockup expiry, tomorrow. A NKLA pullback could be a good buying opportunity, in our view."

Meanwhile, Wedbush Securities keeps an Underperform rating in place on Nikola and price target of $15.

Analyst Dan Ives: "Under the terms, Nikola and GM will work together to integrated GM's fuel cell technology into Nikola's semi trucks for medium and long-haul trucking models. In addition, Nikola and GM will discuss the potential for the utilization of GM's Ultium battery system technology. In a nutshell, the signing of GM as a partner is a positive but ultimately no ownership/equity stake in Nikola and the billions of R&D potentially now off the table is a major negative blow to the Nikola story. This went from a game changer deal for Nikola to a good supply partnership but nothing to write home about and the Street will be disappointed accordingly along with lingering lockup worries."

