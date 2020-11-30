Box Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2020 5:35 PM ETBox, Inc. (BOX)BOXBy: SA News Team
- Box (NYSE:BOX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-$0.01 year-ago) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.27M (+9.7% Y/Y).
- Analyst expect billings of $185.6M and adjusted operating margin of 12.8%.
- Over the last 2 years, BOX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.