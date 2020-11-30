Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) shares are surging 29% after the company announced its AI operating system aiWARE now supports Nvidia's CUDA platform.

CUDA stands for Compute United Device Architecture and the parallel computing platform boosts performance by tapping into the power of Nvidia GPUs.

"The marriage of aiWARE and NVIDIA CUDA helps organizations realize artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions that can process vast amounts of data at unparalleled speeds," says Veritone founder and CEO Chad Steelberg. "We built aiWARE to uncover insights from video, audio and text data, at scale, in near real-time. Supporting the CUDA platform advances that mission."

The new Veritone aiWARE capability is available on any on-premises or cloud GPU that supports CUDA, which includes Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure.

Press release.

