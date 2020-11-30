Trip.com Q3 2020 Earnings Preview
Nov. 30, 2020 5:35 PM ETTrip.com Group Limited (TCOM)TCOMBy: SA News Team
- Trip.com (NASDAQ:TCOM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.16 (-69.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $766.12M (-47.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, TCOM has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 10 downward.