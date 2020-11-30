Comcast (CMCSA -1.4% ) will have to continue facing an antitrust lawsuit after a federal court ruling in a case the cableco faces against regional sports network Altitude Sports.

A federal judge finds it's "plausible" that Comcast is refusing to make a good offer to license Altitude, which broadcasts most Denver Nuggets and Colorado Avalanche games, in order to drive Altitude out of business and capture the programming for its NBC-branded sports net.

That partially accepts the argument from Altitude and Stan Kroenke (owner of soccer team Arsenal and the Los Angeles Rams) that Comcast is acting in bad faith.

Altitude is arguing that Comcast's offer (involving moving Altitude to a separately priced "sports tier") isn't an arrangement it's making with any other affiliated RSN in the country.