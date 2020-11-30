Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) shares are down 9.4% after this morning's Q3 report posted a narrow revenue beat and included downside guidance for the current quarter.

Q3 revenue was up 12% Y/Y to $341.05M, which is $7.3M above consensus estimates. EPS was $1.11, a stronger $0.11 above consensus.

"With a heightened emphasis on new initiatives, our data products delivered another quarter of robust growth with 51% year-over-year increase, driven by revenues from both OEMs and dealers. Additionally, non-GAAP net income increased significantly by RMB199.3 million compared with the same period last year, demonstrating the increasing value of our platform. In October, we made a follow-on investment in TTP Car Inc. to accelerate the expansion of our used car platform and further build out a comprehensive C2B2C ecosystem. Bolstered by an expanded array of growth drivers, a more balanced revenue mix and further enhanced operating efficiencies, we are well-positioned to achieve our long-term goals and create even greater shareholder value," says CFO Jun Zou.

For Q4, ATHM expects revenue of $364.5-365.9M vs. the $366.19M estimate.

Press release.

Previously: Autohome EPS beats by $0.11, beats on revenue (Nov. 30 2020)