Crude oil prices slip as OPEC defers until at least tomorrow a decision about whether to extend existing oil production cuts; January WTI (CL1:COM) -1.3% to $44.91/bbl, January Brent (CO1:COM) -1.4% to $47.52/bbl.

Algeria's energy minister says OPEC members have reached a consensus on the need to extend the cuts for three months from January and will work on convincing their allies in the wider OPEC+ group to support such a move.

But Iran's oil minister says it "won't be an easy meeting," as he believes some members oppose an extension of the cuts.

FXTM analyst Hussein Sayed says demand had recovered in Asia but not Europe and the Americas, presenting OPEC+ with a "challenging choice on whether to delay or bring back more oil."

The energy sector (XLE -3.4% ) sits at the bottom of today's S&P sector standings, narrowing this month's gain to ~31% but still well ahead of the other 10 groups.

Among today's noteworthy decliners in the sector: PXD -5% , RDS.A -5% , EOG -4.9% , FTI -4.6% , APA -4.4% , COP -4.3% , XOM -3.9% , CVX -3.2% , RIG -12.2% .

