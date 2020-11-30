Cinedigm (CIDM -3.7% ) added 1K+ programming hours to its extensive library supporting new internal primetime programming strategies to capture a share of the $1.2B projected streaming holiday ad spending this season.

Through this, the company will be able to continue to refresh and curate high quality content across its wide range of streaming networks that reach hundreds of millions of devices.

Also, through its recent acquisitions Cinedigm ramped up its existing portfolio of Westerns, True Crime and Holiday titles.

"These recent acquisitions are timed to drive engagement during primetime on our streaming channels, where our goal is to increase viewership by 30-40% in calendar Q4 and capture more advertising dollars. Ad dollars have surged 88% month-over-month and we expect to deliver up to 40% of the year’s ad revenues in Q4," Erick Opeka President of Digital Networks commented.