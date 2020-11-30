As expected, Under Armour (UA, UAA) announces that it is creating a product line for NBA star Stephen Curry called the Curry Brand.

The Curry Brand features shoes and clothes for a number of sports, including basketball and golf. Performance brand footwear will be available on December 11. Under Armour also expects to expand the brand to more categories like running and women's over time.

Stephen Curry will be actively involved in the development of the Curry Brand products.

Shares of Under Armour have shown a little game of their own over the last 180 days with an 88% gain.