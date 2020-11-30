MicroStrategy (MSTR +19.3%), Marathon Patent Group (MARA +28.5%), and Riot Blockchain (RIOT +20.3%) each climb at least 20% in morning trading after bitcoin recovers to over $19K after falling to as low as ~$16.3K late last week.
The Thanksgiving Day decline was a short-term retracement and bitcoin should continue to be supported by more money in circulation, says SA contributor Rothko Research.
See total return for crypto-related stocks MARA, RIOT, MSTR and DPW Holding (NYSEMKT:DPW) over the past three years:
See 5-day stock performance chart comparing MARA, RIOT, MSTR and bitcoin (BTC-USD).