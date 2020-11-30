The extended saga of Freeport McMoRan's (FCX -1.3% ) proposed new copper smelter in Indonesia has taken a new turn. with China's Tsingshan Steel agreeing to build the $1.8B facility at its Weda Bay nickel processing complex, Asia Times reported over the weekend.

Indonesia's Maritime Affairs and Investment Coordinating Minister said the deal is expected to be signed before next March, "but the two sides are still in detailed discussions."

The choices had been to either expand Mitsubishi's existing copper smelter at Gresik, build a new and much more costly smelter at a nearby industrial estate, or shift the whole project to Weda Bay as part of an integrated smelting hub.

The minister said Tsingshan agreed to complete the smelter within 18 months, leaving Freeport to build a $250M extension to the Mitsubishi plant in what could be seen as a token gesture of its commitment to the in-country processing of all of its ore.

