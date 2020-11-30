MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) shares surge 19% to $323.31 after Bitcoin recovered from its Thanksgiving plunge, pushing back over the $19K mark.

In September, software company MicroStrategy adopted bitcoin as its primary treasury reserve asset.

In Q3, the company invested $425M to buy 38,250 bitcoins, which had a market value of over $700M as of last week.

Last week, short-seller Citron Research said there is "no better way to play bitcoin" than MicroStrategy.

