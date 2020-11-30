Facebook (FB -1.4% ) is closing in on a deal to buy customer-service start-up Kustomer that would value it a little over $1B, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That could be reported as soon as this afternoon.

Kustomer specializes in customer-service platforms and chatbots, and it has an existing relationship with Facebook; its offerings allow companies to aggregate and respond to customer inquiries coming in through Facebook Messenger. It's recently begun integrating with Facebook's Instagram messaging.

Kustomer was valued at $710M in a private funding round about a year ago, according to the report.

Updated 12:26 p.m.: Facebook has confirmed the deal, without disclosing terms. "Our goal with Kustomer is simple: to give businesses access to best-in-class tools that deliver excellent service and support," says Facebook's Dan Levy, who adds the company recently announced several API updates for WhatsApp and Messenger allowing more integration into partner tools.