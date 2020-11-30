Cyclicals pull S&P 500 lower, consolidating on November's charge higher
Nov. 30, 2020
- Selling is accelerating in the broader market as some of November's best performers like energy stocks, airlines, department stores and cruise lines weigh on the S&P (SP500) -0.9%.
- The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.6% succumbed to the pressure, turning negative, with only Apple +1.2% rising among the megacap stocks after bullish Wall Street commentary.
- That's helping Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) hold close to the flatline, with AMD +4% also rallying, near the top of the S&P.
- The Dow (DJI) -1.3% is moving further away from the 30K milestone it breached this month as its price-weighted calculation and industrial tilt helped it lead the major averages for the month. Salesforce -3.7% is the big drag, taking the hit of the acquiring company as its deal for Slack +4% reportedly nears.
- Work-from-home stocks are getting some of the rotation away from recovery plays, with Zoom, Peloton and Shopify higher.
- Crude futures -1.5% are back below $45/barrel as OPEC postpones its decision on extending production cuts until tomorrow and ministers say discussions will be difficult.
- EOG Resources -6% and Pioneer Natural Resources -5% are at the bottom of the S&P.