Cyclicals pull S&P 500 lower, consolidating on November's charge higher

Nov. 30, 2020 12:22 PM ETSP500, COMP.IND, XLK, DJIBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor5 Comments
  • Selling is accelerating in the broader market as some of November's best performers like energy stocks, airlines, department stores and cruise lines weigh on the S&P (SP500) -0.9%.
  • The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.6% succumbed to the pressure, turning negative, with only Apple +1.2% rising among the megacap stocks after bullish Wall Street commentary.
  • That's helping Info Tech (NYSEARCA:XLK) hold close to the flatline, with AMD +4% also rallying, near the top of the S&P.
  • The Dow (DJI) -1.3% is moving further away from the 30K milestone it breached this month as its price-weighted calculation and industrial tilt helped it lead the major averages for the month. Salesforce -3.7% is the big drag, taking the hit of the acquiring company as its deal for Slack +4% reportedly nears.
  • Work-from-home stocks are getting some of the rotation away from recovery plays, with Zoom, Peloton and Shopify higher.
  • Crude futures -1.5% are back below $45/barrel as OPEC postpones its decision on extending production cuts until tomorrow and ministers say discussions will be difficult.
  • EOG Resources -6% and Pioneer Natural Resources -5% are at the bottom of the S&P.

