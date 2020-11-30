There is selling pressure in the EV sector amid some disappointment over Nikola failing to land an equity investment from General Motors and Kandi Technologies being slammed with a negative report from Hindenburg Research. There are still some reverberations in China from last week's report of a probe into Evergrande Auto (OTCPK:EGRNY) by the National Development and Reform Commission.

Decliners on the day include GreenPower Motor (GP -8.4% ), Ayro (AYRO -11.1% ), XPeng (XPEV -9.9% ), Li Auto (LI -8.3% ), Lordstown Motors (RIDE -7.1% ), Hyliion Holdings (HYLN -16.0% ), Westport Fuel Systems (WPRT -4.8% ), Workhorse Group (WKHS -4.6% ) and Fisker (FSR -5.2% ).

Later this week, the first release on China auto sales for November is expected to be posted.