Comcast's (CMCSA -1.0% ) Universal Studios Japan finally plans to open its long-awaited $580M Nintendo (OTCPK:NTDOY) attraction on Feb. 4, reports Bloomberg. NTDOY shares up 5.11%.

The real-world theme park will introduce Mario and other beloved characters of Nintendo's most popular games to bring them beyond the consoles in the life-sized Super Nintendo World.

Mario Kart ride inside a recreation of Bowser’s Castle is said to be the centre of attraction for a Osaka-based amusement park.

The project was originally scheduled for a summer opening around 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games, which have also been delayed due to the pandemic.

There is a lot riding on virus-hit theme park industry, which continues to struggle with falling revenue. Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) announces plan to layoff 32,000 workers primarily at its theme park business in H1 2021. That's an increase from 28,000 announced earlier in September.

Comcast's NBCUniversal is also suspending plans to open another Nintendo area within its Orlando location, says Bloomberg. Even this debut in Japan could push back as Japan grapples with a fresh outbreak and Osaka, where the park is located, becomes one of the nation’s worst-affected cities.

