Cnooc (CEO -17.2% ) surrenders all of this month's gains after the company was linked to a Trump administration blacklist of Chinese firms with military ties.

U.S. investors held 16.5% of shares in Cnooc's Hong Kong-listed unit as of Friday, creating the potential for major outflows if the company is forced to divest holdings, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Henik Fung says.

Cnooc also owns U.S. oil and gas fields, partners with companies including Exxon on international projects, and uses American technology and equipment, and any disruption in these areas would have a "huge impact" on the company, says SIA Energy's Sengyick Tee.

The company may have taken pre-emptive steps to protect itself last month, when it amended its non-compete clause to allow the listed unit to transfer assets to its parent, perhaps allowing it to avoid political risk if the blacklist escalates into sanctions, Daiwa Capital analysts say.

Cnooc "remains deeply discounted from news early in 2020, and the price has yet to recover, [making] it a very attractive pickup for a turnaround," Jason Ditz writes in a bullish report posted recently on Seeking Alpha.