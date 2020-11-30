Titan Pharmaceuticals (TTNP -5.6% ) after its Board of Directors approved a 1-for-30 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock, which will be effective at 5:00 p.m.ET today.

The Company’s stockholders approved the reverse stock split at the Special Meeting of Stockholders on November 30. The Company’s shares will begin trading on a split-adjusted basis commencing upon market open on December 1.

Immediately after the reverse split becomes effective, there will be ~6.6M common shares issued and outstanding.

The common shares will trade under a new CUSIP number, 888314606, effective December 1, and continue to trade under the symbol "TTNP."