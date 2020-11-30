China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) is up 64.23% and traded as high as $7.75 (five-year high) earlier in the session.

The pop follows the company's announcement that it is targeting sales of 200K steering units in 2021 and is optimistic on growth beyond next year.

CFO Jie Li: "Our portfolio of EPS products has the potential to become a major growth channel over the next few years as we further capture market share in the burgeoning market for Chinese electric vehicles. Our EPS systems are also well suited to be used in a wide variety of vehicles in addition to electric vehicles."

