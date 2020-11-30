Northern Genesis Acquisition (NGA +8.9% ) jumps 10% after agreeing to acquire Lion Electric Company, a manufacturer of all-electric medium- and heavy-duty urban vehicles, creating an entity with pro forma market capitalization of $1.9B.

Transaction includes a $200M fully committed private placement in common shares; private investment in public equity subscription price is $10 per share.

The company is expected to get ~$500M of net cash proceeds in connection withy the transaction, comprised of $200M from the PIPE and ~$320M of cash held in trust by Northern Genesis assuming no public shareholders of Northern Genesis exercise their redemption rights at closing.

Proceeds will fund Lion's growth strategy including the planned expansion of advanced battery systems, the planned construction of a highly automated battery system assembly factory, and other general corporate purposes.

After the merger of the two entities, Lion is expected to be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "LEV".

Power Sustainable Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Power Corporation of Canada (OTCPK:PWCDF), is the largest indirect shareholder of Lion Electric.

Power Sustainable currently holds a 44.2% equity interest in Lion and certain call rights to acquire additional shares from certain existing shareholders of Lion.

Power Sustainable is expected to participate in the private placement for an additional $17M (C$22M) and will pro forma hold 31.4%, on a diluted basis, of Lion's common equity after closing, assuming the exercise of certain of its call rights and no redemptions from Northern Genesis public stockholders.

At a post-money equity valuation for Lion of $1.9 billion, the Power Corp.'s investment in Lion will have a fair value of $812M and will result in an increase in Power Corp.'s net asset value of C$737 million, representing C$1.09 per share or 2.7%.

The Northern Genesis/Lion deal comes after EV bus maker Arrival confirms that it's in talks to combine with blank-check firm CIIG Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:CIIC).