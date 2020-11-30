Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -2.2% ) heads lower after a U.S. federal judge faults provisions of the settlement Bayer reached in July with ~2,500 U.S. cities, counties and ports over PCB pollution that was blamed on Monsanto, which Bayer acquired in 2018.

The judge says provisions for release of liability for future claims are too broad, particularly in light of the "modest" settlement fund.

The PCB litigation was part of Bayer's agreement to pay as much as $10.9B to settle U.S. lawsuits related to Roundup, including $1.25B to support a separate class agreement to address potential future litigation.