Nutrien (NTR, -1.1% ) is reiterating its call for higher crop and fertilizer prices, with continued strong corn import demand from China, at its 2020 investor day.

Following the disruption from COVID, crop prices are now at their highest level in more than 5 years.

The "dry weather this summer, reduced acreage and yields versus original expectations, and record import demand from China has resulted in dramatically lower inventories than previously forecast," the company says. "Stocks/use ratios are now at their lowest levels since 2013/14 and prices have rebounded significantly as a result. This has increased the profitability of the US grower, which we expect to support increased acreage in 2021, particularly if spring weather is more normal than the past two years."

But a rise in energy prices is unlikely to boost nitrogen production costs in key producing regions until 2023, Nutrien says.

Nutrien sees a "relatively balanced" phosphate market in 2021.

In Q3, the company took an $800M-plus impairment charge on its phosphate assets due to "a less favorable long-term outlook for phosphate prices and expected global supply imbalance."

Given the market uncertainty, Nutrien is better looked at as an income stock, Silver Coast Research wrote on Seeking Alpha in the middle of this month.

There are "plenty of factors that could keep crop nutrient prices in check," Silver Coast says. "And there are no guarantees of a proper bull market anytime soon. Nutrien ... is not a stock for traders and hot money."

The stock is up more than 20% in the last month and has surged above its major moving averages. It moved above the 50-day SMA in the first week of November.