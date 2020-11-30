Tegna (TGNA -1.1% ) and AT&T (T -0.7% ) have arranged an extra day to come to a retransmission consent agreement before Tegna's stations go dark on DirecTV and U-verse services.

The two companies have a retrans deal set to expire at 7 p.m. tonight, but a temporary extension arranges another day to come to a deal.

The stations involved include affiliates of all four major broadcasters in cities including Seattle, Washington, D.C, Minneapolis, Denver, Dallas, New Orleans, Cleveland and St. Louis.

The dispute includes now-typical sniping between the companies: Tegna notes it's come to myriad deals with other distributors, while AT&T says it's disappointed Tegna has put customers in the middle of private negotiations and that "by law, Tegna has exclusive control over which homes are allowed to receive ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX or CW in certain cities, regardless of what provider they choose."