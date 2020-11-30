Ahead of its planned merger with LF Capital Acquisition (LFAC +0.5% ), Landsea Homes acquires 128 homesites for a new community in Silicon Valley, continuing its acquisition spree in California.

Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.

Land development of the new community, to be named Lavender, in Sunnyvale, CA, is expected to begin in December 2020 with new homes available in late 2021.

The community will consist of nine different floor plans ranging in size from 1,078 square feet to 2,011 square feet; 20 of the new townhomes will be priced below market rate.

Landsea is currently selling homes in other Bay Area communities, including Catalina in Santa Clara, Skylark at Sanctuary Village in Newark, and Relevae at Wilder in Orinda.

In September, Landsea acquired 80 new three-story townhomes in Novato at Verandah in Valley Oaks. In November, it acquired 306 homesites for a new community called Ellis Town and Country in Tracy, the company's first community in the outer Bay Area.

Landsea's plans to merge with LF Capital Acquisition would make the homebuilder a public company by the end of the year.