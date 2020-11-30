Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy weighs in on Adient's (ADNT -3.3% ) FQ4 earnings report.

"With ADNT having pre-released earnings earlier this month, the clear focus into the print was the FY’21 guide. Whereas we expected ADNT to take a more conservative approach in its guidance, ADNT ultimately exceeded our expectations with an FY’21 EBITDA guide of $1,000- 1,100mn, vs CS $1,006mn and consensus $975mn. We note, however, that buyside expectations on guidance had likely drifted above sell-side expectations, though the ’21 guidance is still likely enough to meet or exceed those elevated expectations."

Levy notes that ADNT's print showed off the continued benefits from multi-year self-help initiatives alongside exposure to global auto cycle recovery (especially in China and NA).

Credit Suisse keeps an Outperform rating on Adient and price target of $29. The average Wall Street rating on Adient is Bullish and the Seeking Alpha Quant Rating is Very Bullish.