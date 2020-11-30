Deere (DE -1.3% ) is down despite receiving an upgrade to Buy from Hold at CFRA, which lifts its 12-month price target to $298 from $216 after the company routed FQ4 earnings expectations and issued an optimistic view of the farm economy next year.

CFRA raises its FY 2021 EPS estimate to $11.60 from $8.91, valuing Deere shares at 25.7x its 2021 estimate and at the upper end of its three-year range and above peers' forward average of 22.1x, citing its outlook for benefits from the company's investments in high tech equipment and solutions as well as improving fundamentals in demand and equipment sales in FY 2021.

After improving fundamentals in the agriculture sector supported a strong close to FY 2020 and set the stage for strong demand in 2021, CFRA forecasts total company growth of 5%-8%, supported by strong demand in Agriculture & Turf, where low inventory levels at the close of 2020 represent a likely return of demand following a multiyear period of uncertainty in equipment purchases.

Deere shares recently touched an all-time high $265.87 after its latest earnings results: