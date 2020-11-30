Autolus Therapeutics' AUTO6 shows encouraging anti-tumor activity in neuroblastoma study

Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL +8.5% ) announces publication of data from Phase 1 study evaluating AUTO6 (1RG-CAR T) in childhood neuroblastoma, in Science Translational Medicine. The trial was sponsored and run by Cancer Research UK’s Centre for Drug Development.

New results highlight that AUTO6 can induce rapid regression of bulky disease in a solid tumor setting without inducing on-target off-tumor toxicity, despite dose dependent CAR T expansion that was observed in all six patients treated at the higher cell dose cohorts in this study.

Three of these six patients demonstrated evidence of transient CAR T cell activity. Despite the presence of clear CAR T cell activity, no neurotoxicity was observed.

AUTO6 is a second generation GD2-targeting CAR T candidate, developed in collaboration with UCL.

These data support Autolus’ development of AUTO6NG, which builds on same approach utilizing the GD2 CAR with additional programming modules for enhanced efficacy and persistence. Currently, AUTO6NG in preclinical studies and is expected to clinical studies next year.