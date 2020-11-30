Former Greylock Partners venture capitalist Josh Elman has joined Apple (AAPL +3.2% ) to work on customer app discovery for the App Store, according to a Elman's tweets.

Elman's app discovery credentials include early investments in Discord and a TikTok precursor, board seats at Discord and Medium, and a role as VP of product at stock trading darling Robinhood.

As part of his new role, Elman says he will step back from some of his active board roles and investments.

Apple's App Store has made headlines this year due to the 30% app tax that is at the center of the tech giant's legal battle with Fortnite creator Epic Games.

Elman's role could help ease tensions between Apple and developers who have questioned the app tax and how Apple enforces its App Store rules.

The app tax is also the subject of an ongoing EU antitrust probe.

Previously: Apple cutting App Store tax in half for smaller developers, effective Jan. 1 (Nov. 18 2020)

Previously: Apple's App Store antitrust probe still ongoing in EU; Epic Games criticizes app tax cut (Nov. 18 2020)