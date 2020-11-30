Along with the rally in equities this month, bond investors embraced risk, with high-yield corporate bonds posting the best performance.

Overall spreads narrowed last week to 11 basis points to 412 bps, which is the lowest level in February and 115 bps tighter than the long-term average, Nuveen says.

High-yield funds saw more than $1B in inflows heading into Thanksgiving.

Positive returns in the last four weeks and eight of the last nine puts high-yield on top for November and in the lead for Q4, Nuveen adds.

Investment grade spreads tightened to 106 bps last week to the lowest level in nine months.

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK, -0.1% ) and iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (HYG, -0.1% ) crossed above important momentum levels this month.

JNK rose above its 50- and 100-day simple moving averages the first week of this month. That was the same for HYG.

Earlier this month, Oaktree's Howard Marks said in a memo that distressed debt may be in the "area of a top".