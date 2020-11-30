Petrobras (PBR -3.2% ) projects a rapid rise in oil exports and increased divestments in the five-year period to 2025, as it doubles down on its core strategies of boosting exports and reducing debt.

In a virtual presentation during its annual investor day, Petrobras said domestic oil sales should fall to ~1.25M bbl/day during 2021-25 from nearly 1.35M bbl/day in the five years ending in 2019, but crude exports are seen climbing to 891K bbl/day from 445K bbl/day in the five-year period ending in 2019.

China has emerged as Petrobras' most important export market, but CEO Roberto Castello Branco has said the company is working to develop additional markets, such as India.

In the same presentation, Petrobras says it will seek to sell $25B-$35B in assets during 2021-25, up from the $20B-$30B in divestments the company had projected for 2020-24.

Today's presentation followed and elaborated upon Petrobras' five-year business plan released last week, which disappointed investors because of a lower than expected production outlook for 2021.