CrowdStrike stock gains as Needham raises price target ahead of Wednesday's Q3 report

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) will report Q3 results after the bell on Wednesday. Consensus estimates expect $214.36M in revenue and breakeven profit. Last quarter, CRWD guided $210.6-215M in revenue and a loss per share of $0.01 to $0.

Needham analyst Alex Henderson maintains a Buy rating and raises CrowdStrike's price target from $170 to $190, expecting the company to post a "strong beat and raise quarter" with broad subscription strength.

Henderson notes that consensus estimates have revenue slowing to 68% to 84%, but he says subscription-based revenue models "simply do not slow that fast."

CrowdStrike shares are currently up 1% to $152.34. Shares are up nearly 203% YTD and 27% in the past quarter.

Here's a look at CrowdStrike's recent EPS surprise history and forward forecasts.