The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency grants a construction stormwater permit for the Line 3 oil pipeline replacement project across the state, the final permit Enbridge (ENB -1.5% ) needs to begin construction on the $2.6B project.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the independent Minnesota Public Utilities Commission gave their final approvals last week (I, II).

Two Native American tribes - the Red Lake and White Earth Bands of Chippewa - asked the PUC last week to stay its approval of the project, claiming the influx of construction workers would put residents along the route at higher risk of COVID-19.

Line 3 opponents say the project threatens spills in pristine waters where Native Americans harvest wild rice and that the Canadian tar sands oil it plans to carry would aggravate climate change.

In a bullish analysis posted recently on Seeking Alpha, Michael Fitzsimmons recommends Enbridge because of its 8.5% yield, "solid" Q3 results and "seasonally prosperous" Union Gas utility.