Even with some COVID-19 tailwinds at the end of the month, the consumer sector saw stellar returns in November amid a broad market rally. The biggest gainers in the consumer sector during the month of November were electric vehicle names.

The top six gainers for consumer stocks with a market cap of over $50M were Superior Industries (NYSE:SUP) +286% , Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +248% , XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) +223% , Electameccanica (NASDAQ:SOLO) +213% , Ayro (NASDAQ:AYRO) +205% and GreenPower Motor Company (NASDAQ:GP) +176% .

Two big gainers out of the retail store world were Express (NYSE:EXPR) +125% and Party City (NYSE:PRTY) +165% .

Of the consumers stocks listed in the S&P 500 Index, Carnival (NYSE:CCL) was the biggest gainer with a 75% jump in November and Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) was the biggest disappointment with a drop of more than 17% .

All six consumer stocks listed in the Dow Jones Industrial Average churned up a gain in November, led by 9% increases for Nike (NYSE:NKE) and Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), as well as an 8% rise for Walmart (NYSE:WMT).

