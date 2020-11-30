The October Prices Received Index 2011 Base, at 88.8, -0.2% from September but +3.3% from October 2019.

The crop production index -6.4% M/M to 87.7; the livestock index was +7.7% at 90.6.

Food grains +5.5% M/M and +7.4% Y/Y.

Feed grains +5.2% M/M and -5.1% Y/Y.

Oilseeds +3.9% M/M and +12.0% Y/Y.

Fruits and nuts flat M/M and +11.0% Y/Y.

Vegetable and melon +9.4% M/M and +16.4% Y/Y.

Other crop -6.4% M/M and +0.2% Y/Y.

Dairy +13.0% M/M and +1.0% Y/Y.

Related ETFs: DBA, RJA, DAG, JJA, OTC:AGA, AGF, FUD, UAG, TAGS, OTC:ADZ