Milestone Scientific (NYSEMKT:MLSS) announces the termination of exclusive rights granted to Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) for distribution of The Wand STA dental instrument and disposables in the USA and Canada. The news sent the stock down 4.57%.

The move comes as change in the company's strategy to have multiple distributors throughout the region for increased market share.

However, the developer of computerized drug delivery instruments says it expects its Q4 revenue to reach at least $1.7M, above the consensus of $1.36M.

The revenue expectation represents a 40% sequential increase compared to Q3. However, it does not include recent sales to its Chinese distributor of ~$450K which will be recorded only once the stock is sold by the distributor.

"While we are not back to pre-pandemic levels, I am pleased to report our sales continue trending in the right direction.......We attribute the improvement in dental sales to our successful sales and marketing initiatives as a result of our direct efforts," says Arjan Haverhals, President of Milestone Scientific and CEO of Wand Dental.

