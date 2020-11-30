Appian stock gained 200% in the past month, making APPN one of tech's top gainers

As the last trading day of November heads towards the closing bell, here's a look at the top tech gainers during the month:

Applan (NASDAQ:APPN) +199% started the month out strong with a Q3 earnings smasher, which sent shares up 15%. Goldman Sachs upgraded the company from Sell to Neutral after the results with the firm saying that Appian's investments in ramping its partner ecosystem "is beginning to pay dividends."

Appian shares are pulling back 25% in today's trading.

Palantir (NYSE:PLTR) +155% reported its first earnings report after its direct listing, which featured a wider loss but beat revenue estimates. Steve Cohen's Point72 hedge fund disclosed picking up 30M shares last quarter. Palantir announced a new U.S. Army contract. And the company has seen continuing increases in short-term bullish options.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) +125% posted record Q3 revenue early this month with sales of its AI operating system aiWARE up 43% Y/Y. Today, Veritone shares are up 31% after the company announced aiWare support for Nvidia's CUDA platform.

Now check out the screener for SA's top technology stocks according to Quant rating.