CFRA stays bullish on Tempur-Sealy with consumer trends still supporting demand
Nov. 30, 2020 3:33 PM ETTempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX)TPXBy: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- CFRA reiterates a Strong Buy rating on Shares of Tempur Sealy International Shares (NYSE:TPX).
- "We see 12% to 15% revenue growth in Q4 2020, as TPX is constrained by the shortages in the supply chain for materials like innersprings for Sealy mattresses. Nonetheless, our more bullish view of TPX's outlook is based on its products in high demand with the secular shift to in-home consumer discretionary spending from other areas like travel and restaurants due to Covid-19. TPX has a strong brand, a quality advantage versus existing or new competition, and growing online distribution," updates analyst Kenneth Leon.
- Leon and team expect gross margins out of Tempur Sealy of between 45% and 46% in 2020 vs. 43.2% in 2019. Margins are anticipated to benefit from higher sales of Tempur-Pedic products.
- "TPX is looking to boost new manufacturing capacity, and we think U.S. tariff protection from China's unfair dumping of below cost product is a big positive."
- The firm assigns a price target of $29 on TPX to reflecting the 4-for-1 stock split and applying a forward P/E of 16.0X the 2021 earnings estimate.
- The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on Tempur-Sealy is Very Bullish.