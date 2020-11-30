Small-caps ride the recovery wave to best month ever

Nov. 30, 2020 3:34 PM ETRussell 2000 Index (RTY), IWMRTY, IWM, SP600, SLYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
  • Small-cap stocks are still on a pace for a record monthly performance as part of the rotation into stocks that will benefit from COVID vaccine distribution.
  • The Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) -1.5% and the S&P Small Cap 600 (SP600) (NYSEARCA:SLY) -1.7% are both set to finish November up 19%.
  • Month-end rebalancing is weighing on the indexes as money managers take profits in outsize gainers.
  • Pfizer kicked off the recovery trade on Nov. 6 with its efficacy data and today Moderna files for emergency use authorization for its candidate.
  • The Russell hit an all-time high of 1,855.27 on Friday.
  • “Even before the vaccine news, the macro backdrop for this theme was getting better,” Jefferies' Steven DeSanctis wrote in a note. “The earnings revision ratio hit an all-time high, valuations still very affordable, the dollar continues to weaken, and steeper curve benefits these stocks.”
  • The top 10 small-cap stocks as ranked by Quant Rating all have ratings of 4.95 or above. Screen for small-caps by Quant Rating, Seeking Alpha author ratings or sell-side opinion.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.