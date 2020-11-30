Small-caps ride the recovery wave to best month ever
Nov. 30, 2020 3:34 PM ETRussell 2000 Index (RTY), IWMRTY, IWM, SP600, SLYBy: Kim Khan, SA News Editor
- Small-cap stocks are still on a pace for a record monthly performance as part of the rotation into stocks that will benefit from COVID vaccine distribution.
- The Russell 2000 (RTY) (NYSEARCA:IWM) -1.5% and the S&P Small Cap 600 (SP600) (NYSEARCA:SLY) -1.7% are both set to finish November up 19%.
- Month-end rebalancing is weighing on the indexes as money managers take profits in outsize gainers.
- Pfizer kicked off the recovery trade on Nov. 6 with its efficacy data and today Moderna files for emergency use authorization for its candidate.
- The Russell hit an all-time high of 1,855.27 on Friday.
- “Even before the vaccine news, the macro backdrop for this theme was getting better,” Jefferies' Steven DeSanctis wrote in a note. “The earnings revision ratio hit an all-time high, valuations still very affordable, the dollar continues to weaken, and steeper curve benefits these stocks.”
