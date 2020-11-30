The Federal Reserve Board, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency issued a statement today to encourage banks to stop entering new contracts that use USD LIBOR as a reference rate ASAP and certainly by the end of 2021, a timeline the government agencies had warned about for at least a year.

Most loans set by banks are based on LIBOR. After several banks were found to have manipulated the rates, industry regulators looked to establish alternatives that would be less prone to manipulation, with SOFR chief among them.

The administrator of LIBOR intends to end publishing one-week and two-month USD LIBOR settings immediately after their publication on Dec. 31, 2021 and the remaining USD LIBOR settings immediately after the LIBOR publication on June 30, 2023.

Extending the publication of certain USD LIBOR tenors until June 30, 2023 would allow most legacy USD LIBOR contracts to mature before LIBOR experiences disruptions, the three agencies said.

"Failure to prepare for disruptions to USD LIBOR, including operating with insufficiently robust fallback language, could undermine financial stability and banks’ safety and soundness," their statement said.

In July of this year, New York Fed President John Williams said the pandemic hasn't changed the overall timeline for phasing out LIBOR, noting that as of July 13 there were "537 days until the existence of LIBOR can no longer be assured."

