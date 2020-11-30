In a recent interview with Commercial Property Executive, Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) president & CIO Ross Cooper discussed upcoming retail trends insights and successful strategies amid pandemic; he highlights the shopping centers future in 2021.

Despite challenging times, 97% of Kimco Realty's portfolio remains open and operational. He believes that the mix of essential retail, everyday goods and services, and the experiential component (food and beverage, health and wellness, and entertainment) is the winning mix at the end of the day. Future of physical retail is open air shopping centers: started well before the pandemic is here to stay and continue. The end goal is for the retailer to capture the consumer in the most efficient way.

Ability to buy online and pick up in-store—and now curbside pickup which Kimco offers in almost every one of its centers—this trend is here to stay.

In Q2, Kimco collected 72% rents and Ross continues to see a M/M improvement with rent collections now back around 90% indicating consumer confidence and comfort level in visiting the stores as companies have put in efforts for providing safe environment and generate strong sales.

In order to focus on top metropolitan statistical areas across the country, Kimco sold all of its secondary and tertiary market locations thereby taking advantage of the highest and best use of the property in densely populated areas. Ross adds, "An attribute of our properties that lends itself to this strategy is the vast parking fields that are non-income producing and provide densification opportunities." E-commerce & traditional space synergies: COVID-19 has pushed the already existing e-commerce trend however brick-and-mortar retail still remains a critical component to the retail ecosystem.

"With very few exceptions, online-only retailers have not been successful without a physical presence and vice versa; exception has been off-price apparel, which benefits from the treasure hunt and hasn’t needed the e-commerce platform for the most part, but retailers understand this and continue to invest in both physical and online." Target, Walmart, Best Buy, Home Depot and grocery stores: utilize the store as both a pickup location and delivery hub which saves time, money and enhances profitability.

Top 10 etailers will grow market share by 5% in 2020, with Best Buy and Target both expected to surge more than 100%, eMarketer estimates; U.S. ecommerce sales will reach $794.50B (14.4% of all U.S. retail spending ) in 2020, up 32.4% Y/Y.

"While I don’t have a crystal ball, I don’t think we’ll ever go back exactly to the way things were and that’s OK! Change is constant and we are prepared to adapt to the times," Ross comments. Stock Watch: Quick look at the performance of KIM and other peer companies in past 6 months vs. the broader REIT index: