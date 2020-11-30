Venator Materials (VNTR +5.2% ) scores a strong gain after Bank of America upgrades shares to Buy from Underperform with a $4 price target, hoisted from $1.75, as "traction in Asian TiO2 markets has closed the arbitrage window into Europe."

"With an improving supply balance in that market likely, Kronos has increased prices effective Q1 by $150/mt," and BofA's Steve Byrne believes others will weigh in with similar announcements, coming as "line of sight into raw material deflation at VNTR has improved, allowing for further margin expansion."

But Byrne downgrades Celanese (CE -3.2% ) to Underperform from Neutral with a $121 price target, believing multiples may be difficult to sustain, particularly as a contributor to outperformance has been the $500M in committed Q4 share repurchases, a tailwind which should wane as year-end approaches.

The firm maintains a favorable outlook for auto and electronics growth but views Axalta Coating (AXTA -0.9% ), DuPont (DD -1.6% ) and Element Solutions (ESI -0.6% ) as more attractive ways to gain exposure.

VNTR and CE shares both fell sharply early this year, but CE has rebounded to hit all-time highs recently while VNTR remains mired in steep YTD losses.