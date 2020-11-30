Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) together with its subsidiary Napo is planning to develop and commercialize crofelemer, the company's novel proprietary drug for an indication of prophylaxis and/or symptomatic relief of inflammatory diarrhea in a ‘long-hauler' COVID-19 recovery patients.

The drug will initially be studied in Europe.

Jaguar Health is in preliminary discussions with Swiss Growth Forum, a sponsor of a European SPAC for its potential merger with the company's operational subsidiary to be established in Europe with an exclusive license to crofelemer and Mytesi for the indications of inflammatory diarrhea and HIV-related diarrhea.

The terms include an upfront cash license fee to Napo ranging from ~$2M to $10M; funding European operation of minimum $20M for clinical development of crofelemer; Napo's equity ownership in the European subsidiary ranging from 30% to 49.9% post-acquisition by the SPAC.

"With infection rates growing the way they are, we believe it's possible that 10% to 15% of the global population is at risk of experiencing long-hauler syndrome," says Lisa Conte, Jaguar's president and CEO.