S&P 500 ends with best November ever; Dow Jones posts best month since 1987

The major averages closed lower on the day, but notched historical performances for November, driven by enthusiasm for vaccines accelerating the economic recovery.

The S&P 500 (SP500) -0.5% held on to record the best November in its history. The S&P rose 10.9% this month, above the previous record, a 10.2% gain seen in November 1980.

The Dow Jones (DJI) -0.9% was the biggest beneficiary of the recovery trade and notched the best month since 1987. It gained 11.9%.

The Nasdaq (COMP) -0.1% had its best November since 2001. It gained 11.8%, compared with a 14.2% surge in the heart of the dot-com boom era.

Today's trading was weak on month-end rebalancing as money managers cashed in on some of the recovery trade outperformers.

Airlines, cruise lines, department stores and energy stocks saw sharp pullbacks for the session.

Energy (NYSEARCA:XLE) was by far the best monthly performer in the sectors, up more than 30%, although its impact on the broad index is slight compared to the homes of the megacaps. Financials (NYSEARCA:XLF) and Industrials (NYSEARCA:XLI) followed.

Defensive sectors trailed in November, with only Utilities (NYSEARCA:XLU) in the red.

But while lots of money flowed into the cyclical sectors, the megacap winners showed resilience that helped the broad monthly gains. Tesla getting tapped for the S&P helped it to gains of 38%. Amazon was the weakest, but down just 3%.

Crude futures -1% jumped 26% in November to top $45/barrel.