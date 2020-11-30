The UK is electing to ban new installations of Huawei equipment in wireless high-speed networks after September 2021 - taking a still harder line against the leading Chinese gear maker.

That follows a July order from Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government excluding Huawei from a role in the UK's next-gen mobile networks.

Operators have been ordered to stop buying the gear by the end of this year, not to install it after next September, and to rip out any remaining gear by 2027.

The new order makes it effectively harder for carriers to stockpile equipment for future use.

And as with all such Huawei bans globally over the past year, it opens up more business for key rivals Nokia (NYSE:NOK) and Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC).