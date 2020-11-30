CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) inks a deal to acquire Ne England's Pan Am Railways.

Pan Am owns and operates a highly integrated rail network and has a partial interest in the more than 600-mile Pan Am Southern system. It is also noted that Pan Am's network across New England has access to multiple ports and large-scale commodity producers.

The transaction is expected to expand CSX's reach in Connecticut, New York and Massachusetts while adding Vermont, New Hampshire and Maine to its existing 23-state network.

CEO update: "In Pan Am, CSX gains a strong regional rail network in one of the most densely populated markets in the U.S., creating new efficiencies and market opportunities for customers as we continue to grow. We intend to bring CSX’s customer-centric focus and industry-leading operating model to shippers and industries served by Pan Am. We look forward to integrating Pan Am into CSX, with substantial benefits to the rail-served industries of the Northeast, and to working in partnership with connecting railroads to provide exceptional supply chain solutions to New England and beyond."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

The transaction is subject to regulatory review and approval by the Surface Transportation Board.

Source: Press Release